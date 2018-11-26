ANDERSON, S.C. (AP/FOX CAROLINA) Pennsylvania police say a man from South Carolina was charged in the killing of an elderly woman after he broke into her home the day before Thanksgiving.
The Evening Sun reports via the Associated Press that 48-year-old Kristopher Gartrell broke into the home of 87-year-old Virginia Barbour on Wednesday November 22.
Police say Gartrell forced Barbour to show him where her valuables were before he raped her twice, strangled her and attempted to set her home on fire.
Gartrell is registered as a sex offender out of South Carolina, according to The Evening Sun. A search of the SLED sex offender registry revealed his primary address was on West Whitner Street in Anderson.
According to the registry, he was convicted in December 1997 of first degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to a report, a cleaning lady called police Wednesday after she discovered Barbour's house in disarray. Barbour's body was found wrapped in a sheet under a bed.
Officers said Gartrell stole guns, $1,200 in coins and Barbour's car.
A girlfriend assisted police in locating Gartrell. He was arrested Friday and charged with criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping, arson, among several other charges.
He is being held at Adams County prison without bail.
The Associated Press reported Gartrell is on South Carolina's 19 most wanted list.
