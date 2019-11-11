CHARLOTTE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Charlotte Police are searching for a Derrick McIlwain, who is wanted for the murder of Alvin Fletcher, according to a press release.
McIlwain is also wanted in Lancaster, South Carolina, for the murder of Kimberly Alger, according to police.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team have been diligently looking for McIlwain, and believe McIlwain may be in North Carolina, South Carolina, or the Atlanta, Georgia area.
Police are asking the public's assistance in locating 41-year old Derrick Allen McIlwain.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McIlwain is asked to call the VCAT tip-line at 704-336-8228. The public can also leave this information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
