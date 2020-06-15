GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Greenville said a man had been charged with murder after a shooting claimed the life of a security guard at a Greenville bar early Sunday morning.
Police tell us the fatal shooting occurred at The Coliseum on Haywood Road around 1:35 a.m. The victim was working the establishment as a security guard.
Police say the suspect, later identified as Akira Kentay Robinson, was intoxicated and was asked to leave the bar several times and was never served at the bar.
After being denied service, police said Robinson went to his car and retrieved a firearm.
Arrest warrants later revealed Robinson is accused of shooting at the victim outside the bar, chasing him inside, and then continuing to fire a handgun at the victim inside the business.
Robinson then fled the scene in an SUV.
The coroner said the guard, 33-year-old Deyarian Nikali Abercrombie of Greenville, died at the scene.
Abercrombie's sisters tell us he was a Marine veteran and described him as their protector.
Monday morning, police announced that Robinson had been taken into custody.
Police said Robinson was arrested with assistance from the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Robinson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MORE NEWS - Two missing Seneca children located safely by authorities in Georgia, police say
(4) comments
and black lives matter to ?
What can you say? The more you show that you can't handle the responsibility of personal freedoms and rights including the right to bear arms, the more you show that this Democracy is outdated and can no longer govern it's own people. Only dictatorships can handle this type of self-centrism and apathy. Maybe the democrats are on to something by pushing socialism which provides the doorway for this type of dictatorship.
fortunately america is not a democracy it is a republic . it appears from the number of murders etc. that the 13% are perpetrating an incredible amount of crime over the entire usa .
Another senseless killing, and another young man who's life ended way too soon. Greenville's not so big. Dude got shot in the leg twice before he fled... he had to go to a hospital somewhere. Someone knows something. We have to step up as a community to put an end to this kind of idiotic behavior, and make sure that the perpetrator is turned in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.