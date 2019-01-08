Black Mountain, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Black Mountain Police Department is searching for a man facing several felony charges resulting from a vehicle chase that took place Sunday night. The man is identified as Christopher Scott Owenby.
The charges are as follows: Felony fleeing to elude to arrest, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
At the time of the vehicle pursuit, Mr. Owenby has 3 additional warrants pending for breaking and entering.
If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Owenby or any addittional information, please call the Black Mountain Police Department at 828-419-9350.
