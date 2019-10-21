ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police have asked for help tracking down a suspect considered armed and dangerous wanted after a weekend stabbing.
Police said Lamar Kelly, 33, is accused of stabbing a male victim in the parking lot of the One Stop on Haywood Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Kelly entered the parking lot, approached the victim, and stabbed him twice before fleeing in a 2005 black Nissan Maxima with NC tag FLL-7393.
Kelly has outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, driving while license revoked, and a stop sign violation.
Kelly is 5'11" tall and approximately 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Kelly is asked to use caution and call 911. Tips can also be submitted by calling the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.