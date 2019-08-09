GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police have asked for help tracking down a man accused of stealing a moving truck.
The theft occurred on August 5 at 5:30 a.m. at a business on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Police said Garet Drew Fowler, 43, removed a key drop off box from the side of the business and then stole a moving truck. He took the box of keys, too, police said.
Fowler is now wanted for grand larceny.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Have you seen this truck? Deputies say $6,000 reward being offered for information on Seneca larceny case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.