GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney need help identifying a woman they said cashed checked that were stolen in a car break-in in Travelers Rest.
Police on Wednesday posted several photos of the woman on Facebook.
Click here to see all the photos.
They said she cashed checks that were obtained during a car break-in at the YMCA in Travelers Rest.
The woman was driving a white Nissan Altima or Maxima.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Blanton at 864-206-3334.
