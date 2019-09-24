GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Tuesday a Pelzer man and Piedmont woman have been charged in connection with a crime spree involving mail thefts, financial transactions fraud, identity theft, and weapons offenses throughout the city.
Police said officers spotted Jonathan Allan Porter, 38, of Pelzer, and Kaitlyn Nicole Jordan, 20, of Piedmont at the QuikTrip on Mauldin Road on September 17. Officers recognized the vehicle the suspects were in as one involved in recent mail theft crimes.
When officers approached the vehicle, they said they smelled marijuana and saw an open container of alcohol in plain view. Police then searched the vehicle and found two weapons, one of which had been stolen, along with ammunition, firearm accessories, three cell phones, and several financial cards with different names.
Police learned the couple had been staying in a rented room at the WoodSpring Suites on Chalmers Road and secured a search warrant. Inside the room, police said they seized numerous mail packages, stolen credit cards, computers, printing equipment, and drugs.
“There are several victims we know about, and we’re working to either return their stolen items or alert them to the possibility their identities have been compromised,” Capt. Howie Thompson of GPD Criminal Investigations stated in a news release. “As our investigation continues, we fully expect other victims will be identified. Our work on this case is far from over.”
Porter is charged with possession of stolen goods, financial transaction theft, and identity theft. Police said Porter has two previous convictions for shoplifting in 2018 and 2015 and was out on bond for those offenses when he committed these recent crimes.
Jordan is charged with financial transaction theft, unlawful carry of a weapon, and financial crimes.
Police said they are working with U.S. Postal Service Inspectors and expect additional charges will be filed against the suspects.
Police said Tuesday Porter remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $17,500 bond. Jordan was released on September 21 after posting a $7,500 bond.
