GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood Police are investigating a drive-by shooting along Holloway Avenue that left one person injured Tuesday evening.
Officer Jonathan Link said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. One male was shot, but he was alert and conscious when transported.
This makes the ninth drive-by shooting recorded in Greenwood County since Christmas eve.
Details are limited, but an investigation is underway.
(1) comment
those eskimos sure do shoot a lot , don't they ?
