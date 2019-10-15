ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson City Police Department says no one was injured when a semi-truck hit an Anderson school bus Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the two vehicle were traveling on South Murray Street near Sayre Street around 2 p.m. when they collided.
Though students were on board, police say no one was injured when the truck appeared to side-swipe the bus - knocking off its mirror.
The accident is currently under investigation.
