GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a death investigation was underway after a man's body was found on Reach Street near Willard street Friday afternoon.
A spokesman for the police department said officers were called around noon.
A woman driving by had called officers after spotting the body on the side of the road.
Police located the victim and said officers found the 32-year-old man lying on his back with no signs of obvious trauma to his body.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office was also called in to investigate, as well as the Greenville County Forensics Unit and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy will be performed Saturday to help determine a cause and manner of death.
The coroner has not yet released the man's name.
