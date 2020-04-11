GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville police say no one was hurt after a man fired shots during a food distribution event at a local community center.
Crowds had gathered at the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center Saturday morning for a community food giveaway. Families received free Chick-Fil-A meals, dry goods food bags, as well as Bi-Lo gift cards for fresh meat, fruits and vegetables.
The community center says they had enough supplies for the first 100 customers. The center says they were able to provide more than 150 meals to families in need before they unfortunately ran out of food.
Greenville Police said that when the center announced the food supply had been depleted, a man became angry, allegedly walked around to the side of the building, and fired shots.
Police say the man then fled the scene.
Thankfully, no one was injured nor were direct threats made.
MORE NEWS:
Rainy Easter ahead, storm threat at night
Relentless Church hosting "Resurrection at Relentless" drive-in worship service at Haywood Mall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.