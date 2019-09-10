EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Easley Police said no victims or suspects have been identified after bystanders reported shots being fired along Fleetwood Drive Monday night.
Police said they began investigating after a bystander called in saying two groups of people were shooting at each other.
On Tuesday, police said the shooting may have been between two vehicles.
No injured parties have come forward and no suspects have been identified at this time.
