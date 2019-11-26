CHARLOTTE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Charlotte Police have charged Derrick McIlwain for the murder of Alvin Fletcher, according to a press release.
McIlwain is also wanted in Lancaster, South Carolina, for the murder of Kimberly Alger, according to police.
On November 26, Rock Hill Police and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested Derrick Allen McIlwain. Charlotte Police will be traveling to Rock Hill to interview McIlwain and he will be transferred to their custody, officials say.
It is unclear when his return to Mecklenburg County will be.
MORE NEWS - Fire that left Seneca home severely damaged under investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.