SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said Thursday an off-duty officer was taken to the hospital after being attacked while working at the Dorman Center Walmart as a security guard.
The officer was in uniform when the attack happened at the store.
The suspect, a man, ran from the store after the attack.
Police were able to locate the suspect and apprehend him.
No word yet on the suspect's name and charges.
The officer is expected to be okay.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles rushed to the Dorman Center area around 2 p.m.
The store was closed off to customers while police were investigating.
