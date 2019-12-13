SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A city police officer has been relieved from duty and placed on administrative leave, while being investigated for criminal conduct, the department confirmed.
Former officer Christy Norkett is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for domestic violence in the first degree, warrants show. On November 21, Norkett pointed a firearm toward the victim, investigators say.
She was taken into custody on December 11.
Further details were not given at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we follow the investigation.
MORE NEWS - Help stop this Greenville Grinch! Police searching for fugitive accused of forgery, identity fraud, and larceny
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.