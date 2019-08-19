SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department are on scene of a reported larceny at a Waffle House.
According to police, the crime was at the restaurant off Garner Road within city limits.
Details are very limited right now, but officials say a woman reportedly reached over the counter, and grabbed money out of the register.
Police on scene say less than $200 was taken.
They're still investigating, but officers say no one was injured in the incident.
We have a crew on scene, gathering information. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
