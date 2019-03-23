SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police department said that one man was behind bars, and another person is still at large after an armed robbery Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the Spinx Gas Station on Pine Street around 2:00 a.m in reference to an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, the officer said they saw an employee run out of the establishment, engaged in a foot chase with two suspects. The pair ran to a green Isuzu Rodeo parked nearby, and hopped in.
The responding officer saw the suspects get into the car and a chase ensued.
A short while into the chase, the car crashed on South Pine Street near Marion Avenue. Both suspects exited the car and tried to flee on foot.
Officers were able to capture and arrest Ivory Rice of Spartanburg, and are actively searching for the other suspect.
Rice was arrested for reckless driving, accessory after the fact, and failure to stop for a blue light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.