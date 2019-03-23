Ivory Victor Rice Mugshot

Ivory Victor Rice was arrested in Spartanburg after leading police on a chase. Initially, Rice and another person were involved in an armed robbery at a Spinx on Pine Street within city limits. His partner remains at large. 

 Source: Spartanburg Police Dept.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police department said that one man was behind bars, and another person is still at large after an armed robbery Saturday morning. 

According to police, officers responded to the Spinx Gas Station on Pine Street around 2:00 a.m in reference to an armed robbery. 

Upon arrival, the officer said they saw an employee run out of the establishment, engaged in a foot chase with two suspects. The pair ran to a green Isuzu Rodeo parked nearby, and hopped in. 

The responding officer saw the suspects get into the car and a chase ensued. 

A short while into the chase, the car crashed on South Pine Street near Marion Avenue. Both suspects exited the car and tried to flee on foot. 

Officers were able to capture and arrest Ivory Rice of Spartanburg, and are actively searching for the other suspect.

Police are searching for this person who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Spinx Gas Station on Pine Street in Spartanburg. 

Rice was arrested for reckless driving, accessory after the fact, and failure to stop for a blue light. 

