ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are investigating a shooting that unfolded along Howard Lane on Saturday, December 28, according to the Public Information Officer.
The call came in just after noon. According to officers, one male victim is reportedly injured.
The incident is currently under investigation, so it is unknown if a suspect is in custody.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
