ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) A homicide investigation is underway after Asheville Police say one man was killed and another injured during a shooting.
Around 11:20 p.m. on April 3, police say they received a call reporting someone was suffering from a gunshot wound at Pisgah View Apartments. When officers arrived, they found two individuals who appeared to have been shot.
Unfortunately, police say Adrian Terrell Smith, 29, of Asheville succumbed to his injuries on scene. A 39-year-old man was transported to Mission Hospital with what police described as critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators ask that anyone with information on the shooting please contact them at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS:
The United States Tennis Association says we should not be playing tennis right now
Court documents: Relentless Church ordered to pay past-due, partial, missed rent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.