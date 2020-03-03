GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department said one person suffered a laceration to the head during an armed robbery Tuesday night.
Police said the crime occurred along Orlando Court off of Cokesburry Street.
No suspects have been taken into custody.
No other details have been released.
