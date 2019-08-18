SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police are on scene investigating a shooting along East Blackstock Road, officials confirm.
Dispatch officials confirm a response call was requested to Lowe's Home Improvement.
Police say it is not an active shooter, it was a fight between two individuals that escalated in the parking lot and resulted in one being shot.
The suspect is in custody, police say.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the city for more information.
