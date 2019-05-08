GENERIC - Shooting

(file photo | Associated Press)

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg at a food mart Wednesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the H&K Food Mart on Limestone Street, across the road from Limestone Courts. We're told the victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment and that detectives and the crime scene unit are en route.

Officers say the scene is secure.

