GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg at a food mart Wednesday evening.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the H&K Food Mart on Limestone Street, across the road from Limestone Courts. We're told the victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment and that detectives and the crime scene unit are en route.
Officers say the scene is secure.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
