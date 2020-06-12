GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a person was shot late Thursday night.
GPD says the call from N. Garden Court came in around 11:45 p.m., and that the victim is in stable condition. Police are still trying to figure out what happened, but say there's no threat to the community.
The extent of the victim's injuries are not known.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.