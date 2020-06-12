Shooting on N. Garden Court in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a person was shot late Thursday night.

GPD says the call from N. Garden Court came in around 11:45 p.m., and that the victim is in stable condition. Police are still trying to figure out what happened, but say there's no threat to the community.

The extent of the victim's injuries are not known.

Stay tuned for updates.

