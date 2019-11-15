SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police say a person had to be flown to an Upstate hospital Friday evening after being stabbed.
Details were limited, but police chief John Covington confirmed to FOX Carolina his officers were working the case on Laing Court. Viewers tell us the stabbing happened around 11 p.m.
Covington was able to confirm the victim was flown to a Greenville Health System hospital for treatment, but did not know their condition or extent of injuries.
We also received a photo from a viewer who saw the scene unfold.
We have been promised more details as they become available. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
