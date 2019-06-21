SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Seneca police Chief John Covington said officers are planning a large-scale grid search on Monday, June 24 to comb the area where bones of an adult female were found in the area earlier in the week.
Covington said officers were called to a home on Asbury Drive on Monday, June 17 after a homeowner’s dog found a large bone.
Police said the coroner was notified and on Tuesday, and a medical forensics team determined the bone belonged to a woman.
Coroner Karl Addis said a pelvic bone and right femur were recovered Monday and investigators determined those bones were from a woman who stands 5'1" to 5'7" tall and is between 25 to 45 years old.
Addis said the woman likely died within the last year.
“A large-scale search of the area was then initiated with the assistance of cadaver dogs,” Covington said.
Another, expanded search resumed on Wednesday focusing on creek area near Sherwood Dr. and Robinhood Dr.
Covington said they found more skeletal remains on Wednesday.
Addis said specimens from the remains will be submitted to SLED's laboratory to test DNA and compare the findings to known missing persons, including two recent cases in Oconee County.
Crews returned to the creek on Thursday morning for an additional search.
Police wrapped up shortly after 1 p.m. and said nothing new was found.
Police will return to the area on Monday with cadaver dogs to perform a large-scale search for any additional remains.
In the meantime, Covington said investigators are awaiting SLED lab results.
MISSING IN OCONEE COUNTY:
Search continues for Oconee Co. woman last seen on January 2
Deputies: Search continues for Walhalla woman last seen on Feb. 4
