SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police said an investigation into a possible social media threat concerning Bryson Middle School was actually posted in another state and posed no threats to students or staff at the Upstate school.
Police said they learned of the post on Tuesday and began investigating. Additional security was put in place but all school activities continued as scheduled.
Police said the Bryson Middle investigation is not related to the investigation at Hillcrest High School pertaining an inappropriate photo showing a student holding a gun and a poster with a racial slur.
MORE INFO: Simpsonville Police say no credible threats to students or staff at Hillcrest High School
