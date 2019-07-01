HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for stolen credit card suspect, who used the card to make multiple purchases in the City of Hendersonville.
Hendersonville residents, if you recognize this suspect you are asked to reach out to police.
He was pictured in a store on June 18, using the card for a purchase.
If you recognize the suspect please contact Detective Kyle Thiel at (828) 697-3048.
