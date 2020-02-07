ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing person, Scottie Francis Vandermeer, according to a press release.
Vandermeer was last seen on February 5th near Deaverview Apartments.
He is described as male, 40-years old, 6'1'' and around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos on his chest and forearm.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Scottie Franci Vandermeer they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Deputy responds to early morning house fire, saves family of four sleeping inside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.