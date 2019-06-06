EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Easley police confirmed Thursday afternoon an investigation was underway possible self-inflicted shooting outside the Walmart.
Police said the victim was found in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Crime scene tape was put up and multiple police officers responded to investigate.
No other information was immediately available.
