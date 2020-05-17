Police along SC-290 near Duncan

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement units responded to a scene along SC-290 near Duncan Sunday evening.

We received several tips about the scene, and reached out to law enforcement for details. However, as of 10:11 p.m. we had no confirmed information.

The scene unfolded before 10 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates.

