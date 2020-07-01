ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Asheville Police are responding to a stabbing that happened late Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 12:21 a.m.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Woman killed by driver while getting her mail identified, driver of vehicle also slain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.