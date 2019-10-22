ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can help them make an arrest in a shooting outside a nightclub in early October.
Asheville Police say the shooting happened outside the nightclub on Grove Street on October 5 around 2 a.m. One person sustained significant injuries, and police say they continue to receive extensive treatment.
At this time, police say they have yet to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information on the crime, or who the suspect may be, is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1000 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
