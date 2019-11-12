FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 39-year-old Fountain Inn man is now behind bars for the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, her 12-year-old child, and her current boyfriend after he broke into the victim’s home last week, according to police.
Police say the incident began around noon on November 5, when Kenyatta Shubakus Burnside forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's residence along Jenkins Street. He then displayed a rifle and fire multiple rounds at the former girlfriend as she frantically ran towards a neighbors house.
Witnesses told police that Burnside fled the area in a silver sedan. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the attack.
U.S. Marshals Service Taskforce apprehended Burnside, who is the biological father of the child, in Easley on November 12.
Burnside now faces charges of attempted murder, burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
