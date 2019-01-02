SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg police officers said they responded to a reported armed robbery Wednesday evening within city limits.
Witnesses told officers that four men entered the Rite Aid on North Pine Street and assaulted the clerk. Two of the men were armed, witnesses say.
EMS was called to provide aid to the clerk.
Officers were also told that the suspects fled the store on foot, then got into a gray SUV in the parking lot near the CVS and Food Lion.
The K-9 unit was dispatched and started a track, but the search ended in the parking lot.
