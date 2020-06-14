EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A foundation dedicated to finding missing and runaway children says a teen in Easley is safe, and police later told us she was home with her father.

A flyer from The AWARE Foundation sent to FOX Carolina says 17-year-old Halle Elizabeth Miller was last seen at the Hamricks Shopping Center in Easley around 1:15 p.m. on June 13. Video surveillance shows she was in her vehicle at the time. She left her cell phone at home, according to the flyer.

Easley PD confirmed to us she is listed as a runaway juvenile.

Another update from The AWARE Foundation sent around 10:10 p.m. indicated Halle was safe and has made contact with her family.

Just before 11 p.m., Easley PD told us Halle was now home with her father.