ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police have asked for help tracking down a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Police said they are searching for Willie Ellis Jones, 89.
Jones was last seen leaving his home on Morris Lane around 11 a.m. on Monday. He is believed to operating a red 1992 Ford Ranger bearing SC license plate QGI 286.
Jones was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a white T-shirt.
Police say he was located safely as of 10 p.m.
