CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials in Cayce are asking for the public's assistance finding a 6-year-old girl they say went missing from her neighborhood.
According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety took to social media of little Faye Marie Swetlik's disappearance. They say she was last seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of the city.
The Lexington County Sheriff's office says Faye exited her school bus around 3:45 p.m. Around 5 p.m. her family said she had not been seen and reported her missing.
Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. The last time she was seen, the young girl was wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.
She is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.
Police said they will continue questioning residents in the area today and stopping vehicles in the neighborhood to question drivers. Officers are asking anyone with security camera footage in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood to contact them.
Anyone who sees Faye, or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 or 803-205-4444 for tips.
