ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries, who later died Wednesday evening.
APD says the shooting was called in at 7:20 p.m. from Buffalo Street in the western part of the city.
When police arived on scene, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment in critical condition.
We're told by police that the victim, now identified as 20-year-old Kanize Jackson of Asheville, died from his injuries.
Police say at this time they are still investigating and ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 828-252-1110.
(1) comment
the 13% sure love to shoot people , especially their own people . the fact that usually they kill their own is why they have not been wiped out in the usa yet .
