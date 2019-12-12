ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville Police said a man wanted in connection to an assault on employees at an area restaurant on December 9 was arrested on Thursday.
According to a release, police were called to the Outback Steakhouse on Tunnel Road around 7 p.m. in reference to a man assaulting two employees. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said the suspect first confronted a female employee over a food order - grabbing her by the arm.
When the manager tried to escort the suspect, now identified as Conrad Edward Nedd Jr., he reportedly pulled a knife and pointed it at them. Though the manager suffered a cut in the altercation, they were able to escape.
Nedd fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police said Nedd was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female.
He also had three other warrants out for his arrest. They are:
- Driving While Impaired
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Open Container Alcohol Violation
The 35-year-old is described as standing 5'7'' tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. Police say he has several tattoos located on his face, neck and arms.
On Wednesday, police asked for help tracking Nedd down and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Thursday afternoon, police issued an update that Nedd was behind bars.
