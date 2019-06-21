GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said a child is safe after an attempted child abduction at the Walmart on Bypass 25.
“The child was not taken or harmed and is safely with parents at this time,” police said on Facebook.
Within an hour of the abduction attempt, police said they located the suspect and took him into custody.
Police said they cannot yet release the suspect’s information due to the ongoing investigation.
“At this time, our investigators want people to know that we believe this incident was isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public,” police said.
MORE NEWS - Orphaned puppies get adopted by hound mom at Carolina Coonhound Rescue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.