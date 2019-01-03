GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police have asked for help identifying four women suspected in a shoplifting spree at the Haywood Mall in which $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
The thefts occurred on two days in December.
Police posted surveillance photos of the women on Facebook Thursday.
“With your help, we’ll bring these suspected criminals in for clearer pictures and gladly share their mugshots with everyone,” police said in the post.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.