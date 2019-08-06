SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Sumter Police announced via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the search for a 5-year-old little girl whose mother was found killed in their apartment, has shifted to a recovery effort.
Police were first called to the scene just after 6 p.m. after a family member of Sharee Bradley, discovered her body inside the 29-year-old's Lantana Apartment.
Though, her 5-year-old daughter, Navaeh Lashey Adams, was nowhere to be found.
A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, was taken into custody. When speaking to law enforcement, Johnson said he killed Bradley - with whom he was acquainted - and her daughter.
He also provided information for police on where they may be able to find the young girl.
“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”
Johnson is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a murder charge.
While officials continue to search for Navaeh, they say they're also working to learn more about Johnson - who has a criminal record in other states, and is a suspect in a homicide in Missouri.
The Sumter Police Department on Tuesday posted on Facebook to clarify why an Amber Alert had not been issued, saying the case did not yet meet the criteria:
"Notification was made to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. However, this particular case does not meet the federal guidelines set for issuance of an Amber Alert.
According to SLED at www.sled.sc.gov:
As soon as an abduction is reported and the investigation reveals all of the following:
The law enforcement agency believes that the child has been abducted: taken from their environment unlawfully, without authority of law, and without permission from the child's parent or legal guardian.
The child is 17 years old or younger, and the law enforcement agency believes the child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death; or if the individual is 18 years old or older, and the law enforcement agency believes the individual is at greater risk for immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death because the individual possesses a proven physical or mental disability.
All other possibilities for the victim's disappearance have been reasonably excluded.
There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the victim, suspect, or vehicle used in the abduction.
The child's name and other critical data have been entered into NCIC."
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency. Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices. A Spanish language option is available.
