ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department say a suspect involved in an armed bank robbery has switched cars, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
According to officers, a man - now identified as 40-year-old Brian Keith Leonhart - walked into the First Citizens Bank on Tunnel Road around 3:30 p.m. and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, demanding money.
APD responded to reports of a bank robbery at First Citizens Bank at 1201 Tunnel Rd. Officers are on scene. Further information to follow as it becomes available.— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) August 5, 2019
Leonhart, described as standing about 6' tall and weighing 230-250 pounds, was caught on surveillance camera.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a tan baseball cap with a green shirt and camouflage cargo shorts. He has tattoos on both forearms, and had a
Initially, police said Leonhart was driving a white 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor with Florida tag #DHL-L59.
However, officials said on Tuesday that they located the Mitsubishi abandoned in Jackson County. They now believe Leonhart is driving a 2005 red Ford Focus with a NC tag #BFZ-1883.
The Focus was stolen near where the Mitsubishi was discovered.
Warrants have been issued for his arrest. Leonhart is facing charges for armed robbery, and firearm by a felon in connection to the robbery.
Leonhart should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who encounters Leonhart should call 911.
Anyone with information may call 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.
