ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department has identified a suspect in a September 2019 shooting that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man.
Police say Leon Bernard White, Jr. was shot on September 1, 2019 around 2 a.m. at Hillcrest Apartments. He unfortunately passed away at Mission Hospital.
An investigation into White's homicide began immediately.
Through their investigation, detectives identified a suspect as Khalid Sharif Walker, 41, of Woodland, North Carolina. He has been charged with first degree murder.
Walker has not been apprehended, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.
He's described as standing 5'10'' tall and weighing around 230 pounds. Walker reportedly has tattoos that say, "Quitters Never Win, Winners Never Quit," on his left arm and "Khaliah," on the left side of his neck.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public should use caution if they encounter Walker, and immediately call 911.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.
