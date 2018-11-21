ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying a man who stole an ATM from the Crowne Plaza on Resort Drive while posing as a maintenance man.
The theft happened around 4 a.m. on November 19.
Police said the man was pretending to be an employee of an ATM maintenance company when he removed the machine from the front lobby and loaded it into a Cadillac Escalade.
The suspect is approximately 5'10" with a slim build and a thick brown beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
