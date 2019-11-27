SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating after a man told them five people tried to rob him at gunpoint while he was withdrawing money from an ATM.
A police report states that the victim had pulled up to the BB&T Bank on W O Ezell Boulevard on November 23 to use their ATM.
The victim told police that he observed three to five men standing near the first ATM, so he went to the second one. After withdrawing a certain amount of cash, he said one of the men asked if he had a dollar.
Police say the victim told the man no.
That is when he said the rest of the group turned to approach him. Police say the victim informed them two of the suspects reportedly pulled out guns, pointed them at him, and demanded he give them the money.
In the report, the man said he jumped from his car in an attempt to evade the suspects. When he turned to see if they were following him, he told police the group had taken off running in the opposite direction.
The victim then got back in his car, trying to follow the suspects, but lost sight of them in a Golden Corral parking lot.
Police say the victim was unsure if the guns were real or fake, and could only describe the suspects as wearing hoodies.
Officers were able to pull surveillance video and images from the attempted robbery. At least one suspect can be seen pointing a firearm at the victim.
Police ask that anyone with information on the crime, or identity of the suspects, please reach out to them either through Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2035.
