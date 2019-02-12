ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Orangeburg, SC are asking for help tracking down a homeless woman who is a person of interest in a recent killing.
Police said the homicide took place on Feb. 10.
The woman police are looking for has several names and aliases, including Tyekiva Harvin, Paris Miller, and “Ty.” She is 5’10” tall, weighs 204 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen with an unknown male.
Police said the woman may be armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-533-5900.
