HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Horry County PD is looking for a man they say murdered a 4-year-old girl on the 4th of July.
HCPD is looking for Henry Tyrone Moody, who they say shot the girl on the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry.
He has braided hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing. He's believed to be driving a white GMC Envoy with tap PCD433.
Moody is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, call 911.
Anyone with information on Moody's whereabouts should also call non-emergency dispatch at 843-248-1520.
