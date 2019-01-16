SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police are working to track down a man accused of pleasuring himself inside a Spartanburg lingerie store.
Police said they were called to Priscilla McCall’s on Pine Street Tuesday, where employees told them a man entered the store and then went back to the lingerie section and began to pleasure himself in front of the merchandise.
Employees told police they recognized the man as the same person who shoplifted a bottle of lubricant on November 1.
Both incidents were captured on security footage.
Police are working to identify the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.